The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher meets PM Narendra Modi, pens appreciation note

On Saturday, The Kashmir Files actor Anupma Kher met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. After feeling him, the actor took to social media and posted a photo with the PM with an appreciation note. He praised the Prime Minister for the work that he did for the country.

In the first image, both of them could be seen standing together while facing the camera, while in the second one, Kher presented a special gift to the PM on behalf of his mother Dulari. Along with the image, he tweeted, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. It was a great pleasure to meet you today. The hard work you are doing day and night for the countrymen is inspiring! We will always remember the reverence with which you accepted the Rudraksha mala sent by my mother to protect you. Jai Ho. Jai Hind!"

PM Modi replied to the actor’s social media post by tweeting, "Thank you very much @AnupamPKher Ji. It is the blessings of your respected Mataji and the countrymen, which keeps motivating me continuously for the service of Mother Bharati."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher recently received a lot of appreciation for his powerful performance in The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files' major success has boosted director Vivek Agnithori to continue making the world acquainted with the unknown facts, and dark chapters of Indian history. A few days ago, Vivek posted a picture of him, acknowledging the success of his previous film and announcing the work on his next. Vivek tweeted, "I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles." (With inputs from ANI)