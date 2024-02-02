Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

The Crew first look: Buckle up as Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon ask to tie 'choli tightly', announce release date

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon have dropped the first look video of their upcoming film The Crew.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

Edited by

The first promo for the movie The Crew is out, and it's creating a buzz as it features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in never seen before avatars.  They shared the promo on Instagram on Friday.

In the teaser, the three actresses can be seen playing the role of flight attendants. They are dressed in red uniforms and are shown walking together inside an airport, with their backs to the camera. Diljit Dosanjh is also in the cast of the movie alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.

“Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. The Crew releasing in theaters this March!,” read Kareena Kapoor's Instagram caption.

Kriti also shared the promo with the caption, “Clear your calendars, call your friends. This March, you’re flying with The Crew! Arriving in cinemas March 29. Poster and title announcement soon!”

