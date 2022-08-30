Search icon
The Archies: Zoya Akhtar shares new poster featuring Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor, netizens say 'nepotism overload'

The Archies: In the new poster, the complete star cast of the film, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, among others could be in retro look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

The Archies/Instagram

Bollywood producer-director Zoya Akhtar on Monday shared a new poster of her upcoming film The Archies. Taking to Instagram, Zoya Akhtar's production house Tiger Baby Films shared a new poster which they captioned, "Someone asked to say Ar-cheese Arriving soon, only on Netflix."

In the new poster, the complete star cast of the film, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda could be seen in a retro look.

Soon after the production house shared the poster, fans swamped the comment section of the post with mean and hateful remarks. "Movie ka naam - Aamiro ke Lounde!" commented an internet user. "Love the concept, hate the nepotism overload," commented yet another user. "They are not even looking close," opined an Instagram user. "Nepo kids!!!" wrote another while yet another social media user commented "Unbelievably disappointed! You are so much better than this unimaginative, western aping, nepotist zoya. Of all the projects at your feet, of all the people…. !!?"

The Archies,  based on the iconic comic and set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the 60s, makes its way to India with Netflix and Tiger Baby. A video message from The Archies director Zoya Akhtar in conversation with the CEO of Archie Comics, Jon Goldwater was shared at Netflix Films Day in Mumbai, in anticipation of the first-ever Archie feature film. Singer and Music Supervisor of The Archies, Ankur Tewari with band - The Islanders presented a live musical showcase of the magical world of The Archies.

Director and producer at Tiger Baby, Zoya Akhtar shared, "It's been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."

The film has the iconic gang of The Archies at the centre of it and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope and excitement of the sixties. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult, it still promises to have something for every generation. Starring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles, The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

