Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police over controversial 2020 tweet

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been arrested by the Mumbai police over his controversial 2020 tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police over controversial 2020 tweet
Kamaal Rashid Khan/Twitter

Self-proclaimed critic and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai police over his controversial 2020 tweet.

As per news agency ANI, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been arrested by the Malad police after he landed at the Mumbai airport today (August 30). He will be presented before Borivali court today in relation to a 2020 tweet in which allegedly made use of derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

News agency ANI's tweet reads as, "Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police."

In 2020, an FIR registered against KRK for allegedly derogatory remarks against actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An official was quoted by PTI as saying, "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC."

Recently, KRK was in the news for blaming Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli's "mentally down" comment. Soon after he put out the tweet blaming Anushka for Virat's mental health, social media users lashed out at KRK for his "
disgusting" tweet.

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for his open attacks on Bollywood and Hindi film industry stars. He has worked in several Hindi and Bhojpuri films namely Munna Pandey Berozgaar, Deshdrohi, Ek Villain. He has also produced some Bollywood projects.

(This is a developing story)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration at dost.cgg.gov.in: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.