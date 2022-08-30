Kamaal R Khan aka KRK arrested by Mumbai Police over controversial 2020 tweet

Kamaal Rashid Khan/Twitter

Self-proclaimed critic and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai police over his controversial 2020 tweet.

As per news agency ANI, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has been arrested by the Malad police after he landed at the Mumbai airport today (August 30). He will be presented before Borivali court today in relation to a 2020 tweet in which allegedly made use of derogatory remarks against late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

News agency ANI's tweet reads as, "Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police."

In 2020, an FIR registered against KRK for allegedly derogatory remarks against actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An official was quoted by PTI as saying, "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC."

Recently, KRK was in the news for blaming Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli's "mentally down" comment. Soon after he put out the tweet blaming Anushka for Virat's mental health, social media users lashed out at KRK for his "

disgusting" tweet.

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for his open attacks on Bollywood and Hindi film industry stars. He has worked in several Hindi and Bhojpuri films namely Munna Pandey Berozgaar, Deshdrohi, Ek Villain. He has also produced some Bollywood projects.

(This is a developing story)