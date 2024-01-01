'Thakela customer service': Richa Chadha slams MakeMyTrip and Air India for their 'poor' services, travel company reacts

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Thakela customer service': Richa Chadha slams MakeMyTrip and Air India for their 'poor' services, travel company reacts

Richa Chadha took to Twitter and criticised MakeMyTrip and Air India for their 'poor' services.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

article-main
Credit: Richa Chadha/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actor Richa Chadha criticised online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India for their poor services, reflecting a wider call for improved service and ethical practices in the travel industry.

This comes after Chadha posted an update about how her problem has been rectified, hours after criticising their services. Taking to X, she wrote, “Within hours of this tweet, I received the entire refund! For 2 weeks my assistant had followed up, to no avail. @makemytrip said the refund hadn’t come through from @airindia, hence the delay. I received one call from Air India’s SOCIAL MEDIA team, not their customer service. I guess, they’re bothered by appearances, not poor service. Customers, plz always use your voice, big companies don’t care about you per se, they care about their image.”

The actor also questioned whether their services would have been prompt for a general passenger. “And MMT and Air India, I appreciate all the help, thanks. Do ask yourselves – would you have been so prompt if it wasn’t a celebrity? If your answer is yes, PLZ READ THE COMMENTS UNDER THE TWEET : you will find ordinary customers with unsolved queries. Solve them. You have your work cut out for you, and trust me, this is the kind of positive PR money can’t buy. Happy new year everyone,” she mentioned.

On Saturday, in her long post, Richa criticised online travel companies MakeMyTrip and Air India for their services. She stated that her flight was cancelled without notice and that she was unable to obtain a refund through the travel company’s website.

She wrote, “SCAM ALERT! @makemytrip @airindia…Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip .”

She called the customer services “Thakela” and “scamsters.” “Thakela customer service at MakeMyTrip will ensure there’s no option for you to claim a refund, try it! If they owe you money, your booking id will “not exist”! Rude customer care chicks at Air India will ensure your business class fare is pocketed, won’t even apologise for nging timings last minute or being arrogant! Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories, saste cheats!..#BlacklistAirIndia #BanMakemytrip,” she added.

After her post, MakeMyTrip responded, “Hi, regret for any inconvenience caused. We request you to kindly share your booking ID via DM so that we can resolve your concern at earliest.—-Diksha https://twitter.com/messages/compose?recipient_id=67537455 – – Diksha”

Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has alleged misuse of Indian travellers’ data by online travel company MakeMyTrip and expressed concern over data security and uneven competition in the travel and tourism sector.

The CAIT urged the government to examine the business modules of such companies and ensure necessary action if required.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

DNA TV Show: PM Modi to launch projects worth 15,700 crores in Ayodhya

Shakira's giant bronze statue unveiled in her Colombian hometown

School Holidays In January 2024: Educational institutes to remain closed today

Man kisses and helps snake shed its skin, viral video leaves internet divided

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE