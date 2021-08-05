Tara Sutaria pens heartfelt birthday wish for 'light' of her life Aadar Jain, latter says 'I love you'

It is no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Aadar Jain is dating ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress Tara Sutaria. Aadar received a plethora of heartfelt wishes as he turned a year older on Thursday (August 5). However, it was his lady love Tara Sutaria’s wish that created a buzz on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared an unseen close-up picture of Aadar in which he can be lying on the bed with a bare chest and a towel around his neck. While sharing the picture, Tara wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with heart emojis in the caption.

The ‘Hello Charlie’ actor was quick to reply back to his girlfriend on Instagram. Taking to the comments section, he wrote, "I love you, sunshine girl.”

Reacting to the photos, while some of Tara’s fans wished Aadar on his birthday, there were others who were heartbroken that their favourite actress is now in a relationship. ‘Your breaking so many Boys hearts posting this pic,” wrote one social media user while another commented, “noooooo yaaaar.”

There were many social media user who shipped the lovebirds as well. “You cuties,” wrote chef Kelvin Cheung while another user commented, “So sweet.”

Tara and Aadar were first linked together after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party in 2019, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in the same year. Since then, the couple has been snapped together at multiple occasions.

The couple confirmed their relationship after Tara joined Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain’s wedding. Tara made her relationship Instagram official with Aadar after she posted a loved-up picture of them with a heartfelt message on his birthday last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aadar Jain was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s comedy film ‘Hello Charlie’. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria is currently shooting for ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Heropanti 2’. She also has ‘Tadap' with veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in the pipeline.

