Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on wedding with Mathias Boe, reveals reason behind secret ceremony: ‘I am not sure about…'

Taapsee Pannu finally breaks silence on a secret wedding with Mathias Boe, and reveals her plans to share wedding photos.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe secret wedding
Taapsee Pannu recently got married to longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in a secret wedding in Udaipur on March 22. The actress' wedding video went viral on social media, however, she didn't share the official pics on social media. Now, the actress has finally broken silence on her secret wedding and revealed her plans to share the pics of her big day on social media. 

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu revealed if she has any plans to make it official on social media and said, "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, to go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself." 

She further revealed that she had no intentions to keep the wedding a secret and said, "The people who are genuinely close to me, were a part of the celebration and always knew about my relationship and my intentions about when and how I want to get married." 

She further revealed that she didn't want it to become a public affair and said, "I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I will start getting worried about how it is perceived, rather than really enjoying the way I would want to do it. Subconsciously, I would start thinking about how it feels from the outside which I did not want to think about, especially for this one thing, because it’s hopefully happening once in life!" She further said that she has no plans to share the photos on social media because she is not mentally prepared for it and will release it only when she is comfortable. 

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The actress' performance in the film was appreciated by the audience and the film turned out to be a box office success. The actress will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba which also stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and is scheduled to release on Netflix this year. 

