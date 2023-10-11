Headlines

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on reports of not promoting Dhak Dhak: 'I don't want it to have a mark of any toxicity'

Taapsee Pannu has distanced herself from the promotions of Dhak Dhak as she reportedly felt 'used and bulldozed' by the Viacom18 Studios with their marketing startegy and hurried release of the film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

Starring Ratna Pathak Shah. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi, Dhak Dhak is a story about four women who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery. The film is set to release in theatres this Friday on October 13, but its producer Taapsee Pannu has decided not to promote it.

As per reports, the Pink actress is quite unhappy with the marketing strategy and the hurried release opted by the co-producers Viacom18 Studios, including the fact that the film's trailer was launched on Monday, just four days ahead of its release. She has deleted all the Dhak Dhak promotional posts that she had put up since last one year and has dissociated herself from the film.

When Hindustan Times asked Taapsee about these reports, she said, "I can’t say anything right now. I’m just waiting for the film, and audiences to see the labour of our hard work and love. I don’t want it to have a mark of any toxicity."

The same report also shared that the conflict between the actress and the producers was not just limited to the studios not promoting the film. A source told the portal, "Taapsee distanced herself from the promotions of the film because she didn’t want to be road rolled by a studio just because they have recovered their investment (by selling digital rights). As a producer, she wanted a say in packaging a film and releasing a film. She’s hurt that a few salaried professionals are dumping her film down the drain because they have zero emotional investment in it. She didn’t want to be conveniently used and then bulldozed when needed."

"They kept telling her it’s just a token release, and is mainly for people to watch it on OTT, so she should not bother about theatre. She felt let down by the studio who was supposed to do a basic job of marketing a film, and they released the trailer just four days before the film is due to release. Also, Taapsee didn’t make any money in this film, all she wanted was to build a brand of the kind of films she wants to produce, so least she expected the studio to do was to support her promote the film", the source added.

READ | Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

