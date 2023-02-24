Search icon
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh pens emotional note as Kai Po Che turns 10: 'Everything has changed'

As Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film Kai Po Che! completed a decade, the late actor's sister, Amit Sadh and director Abhishek Kapoor remembered SSR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Shweta

On Wednesday, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che! turned 10. SSR's sister, Amit Sadh and director Abhishek Kapoor penned an emotional note about it. Kai Po Che also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit in lead roles. 

To mark the occasion, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture and penned down an emotional note, with a photo outside a movie theatre where moviegoers were waiting in queue for the film. Sharing the note, she wrote, "This was the queue for Kai Po Che. I was more than thrilled to see Bhai on the big screen. And even then I had a tough time seeing him die on screen. I started crying profusely. When I came back, I complained to Bhai that why didn`t he inform me that there was this scene in the movie, I could have avoided it. It has been 10 years and how everything has changed! Tears well up and my heart churns and I continue with the hope that this will also change!!"

Here's the post

Released in 2013, Kai Po Che!, the film is based on Chetan Bhagat`s bestselling book The 3 Mistakes Of My Life. It was critically acclaimed on release and also scored at the box office. The hit film revolved around three friends who start their own sports shop and sports academy. The film then tracks their friendship and innocence tarnished by religious politics and communal hatred. Marking the tenth anniversary, Amit Sadh took to Instagram saying, "#10yearsofkaipoche. Thank you for the beautiful chapter that we had together, I will always miss you Bro!! And big love to #teamkaipoche And forever grateful to @gattukapoor and @castingchhabra for this film."

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amit Sadh (@theamitsadh)

Director Abhishek Kapoor also got nostalgic as the film completed 10 years. He penned a lengthy note, thanking the team of Kai Po Che."When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people`s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together, throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.. @amupuri thank u for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way," Abhishek wrote Sushant Singh Rajput's last film was Dil Bechara that released after his death in July 2020. 

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
From Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul to Shaheen Afridi, breathtaking wedding photos of top cricketers
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
