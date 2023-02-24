Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha stuntman Mansoor Ali Khan stuns netizens with his resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput

Picture: viralbhayani

Sushant Singh Rajput, a talented actor, left this world on June 14, 2020, during the pandemic, leaving his loved ones in deep sorrow. His death is still surrounded by questions and mystery. Recently, a picture of Hrithik Roshan with his Vikram Vedha stuntman went viral on social media. The stuntman, Mansoor Ali Khan, bears a striking resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput, leaving everyone amazed.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career on television before making his debut in Bollywood with the film Kai Po Che! in 2013. One of his most memorable films was M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), a biopic about former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

A throwback picture of Hrithik Roshan with his stuntman from the set of Vikram Vedha was recently shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani. In the picture, both Hrithik and Mansoor can be seen wearing black shirts and pants with long hair and a beard. However, it was Mansoor's uncanny resemblance to Sushant Singh Rajput that caught everyone's attention.

Social media users were stunned by the resemblance between Mansoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Some even mistook Mansoor for Sushant for a brief moment. Many users expressed their emotions and commented on the post, noting that Sushant's character's name was also Mansoor in the film Kedarnath.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara, was released after his death in 2020 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's film Vikram Vedha was released last year, and his upcoming film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone is scheduled to release in 2024.

