Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta records statement at Amboli Police Station

Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta today in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, as he arrived at Amboli Police Station.

The Dharma CEO reportedly submitted copies of Sushant's contract for the film Drive. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Drive, also starring Jacqueline Fernandes was Sushant's last film before he committed suicide on June 14.

Drive was reportedly delayed and skipped a theatrical release. The film premiered on Netflix in November last year. Several reports have suggested that after Apoorva, Karan Johar, Dharma Productions' head honcho is also expected to be questioned. There are also reports of four cops arriving in Mumbai from Sushant's hometown Patna to take part in further investigations.

(This is a developing story. check back for updates)