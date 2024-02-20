This superstar rejected not one but three blockbusters opposite Dev Anand, said no to Guide for...

Twitter
Saira Banu revealed that she has rejected blockbusters offered by Dev Anand. She even said no to Guide, as her priority was to star in her late-husband, Dilip Kumar's film.

Simran Singh

Feb 20, 2024

Dev Anand is one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. Makers, actors, and budding talents would look to collaborate with the late acting legend. However, one actress was offered a key role in one of his iconic films, and she rejected the project. Dev Anand considered this veteran star for Guide (1965), but she chose to give up the project for another film. 

The actress who said no to Dev Anand was...

Saira Banu. Yes, the veteran star, and late acting legend Dilip Kumar's wife once rejected Dev Anand's Guide, and she even revealed the reason behind her refusal. On the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Dev Anand, Saira Banu remembered the actor, penned a heartfelt note, and made this revelation. 

In her post, Saira revealed that her mother, actress Naseem Banu, was offered roles in Dev Anand's films CID (1955) and Kaala Pani (1958), but had to decline due to other commitments. Saira described Dev Anand as an effervescent and friendly person who was loved by her family. The actress went on to reveal that she was initially offered the role in Guide. However, due to different priorities, she declined the offer. 

Saira rejected three of Dev Anand's films

Saira Banu wrote, "Fortunately Dev Saab would always forward a role to me in his film, one good example was 'GUIDE” for which Ted Danielwski came to my mother’s Nepean Sea Road House at ‘Sea Belle’ to ask me for the film. At that time I was to do Mehboob Khan’s Habba Khatoon, the story of the Kashmiri poetess and the role of Yusuf Chak, the Kashmiri prince was to be played by Sahib. This was my priority and so I had to decline Guide. I am happy about this because I feel I would have been too young to do this role. Similarly, I could not do Teen Deviyaan or Jewel Thief." 

