'Super 30' Box Office report day 5: Hrithik Roshan starrer crosses Rs 60-crore-mark

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has been a pleasant and much-welcomed surprise at the Box Office. The movie earned Rs. 30 crore at the Box Office within two days of its release. With further boost, the film has now crossed Rs. 60-crore-mark.

The film, which is based on the real-life story of mathematician Anand Kumar, faced a huge drop (almost 40% drop) on Monday. After earning Rs. 20.74 crore on Sunday, it minted barely Rs. 6.92 crore on Monday. Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30's collections however stay steady since it has now, according to a report on Box Office India, collected Rs. 6.50 approximately on first Tuesday (day 5).

The same report goes on to compare Super 30 with Gully Boy. Both movies which target the small-town audiences, have not gathered much incomed from single screens. In a rather surprising revelation, the movie is working better in metropolitan cities and among the urban audiences.

The collection of the film are as follows:

Friday - 11,83,00,000

Saturday - 18,19,00,000

Sunday - 20,74,00,000

Monday - 6,92,000,000

Tuesday - 6,50,00,000 apprx

Total - 64,18,00,000 apprx

Super 30, also starring Mrunal Thakur, has been directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie has received a thumbs up from critics and audiences alike, and good word-of-mouth is expected to give Super 30 more boost over the coming days. Made on budget of 115 crore approx., the movie is expected to cross Rs. 75 crore mark by the end of its first week of release.