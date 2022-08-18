Sunny Leone says some people are still reluctant to work with her, thanks Anurag Kashyap for giving her a chance

Sunny Leone/File photo

Before making her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 in 2012, Sunny Leone worked in the adult film industry in the West. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that some people and production houses still don't want to get associated with her because of her past.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sunny said, "When I entered the industry, yes, a lot of people were reluctant to work with me. But there were lots of people who wanted to work with me… In that way, some of the more famous production houses and people are still probably reluctant to work with me. But that’s okay. I’m completely fine with it. I believe that at some point, maybe I might get a chance to work with some of these people. And I’m excited about it."

She has recently signed up for an Anurag Kashyap film and she thanked the Dobaaraa filmmaker for giving her an opportunity as she further added, "I thank Anurag and his team for picking up the phone and giving me a chance and letting me audition for this part. It is really just about someone giving you the chance. And this is the perfect moment of how life changes and how the whole dynamic of my career, I believe, would change after working with somebody like him."



READ | Exclusive: Sunny Leone talks about being judged, says ‘don't care what people think’

Talking about her decade-old journey in Bollywood, Karenjit Kaur Vohra aka Sunny concluded, "As (compared to the) person who entered the industry in 2012, I am a completely different person from then. And I think for the better. I love being here, I love this industry. I’m happy for all the work that I’ve gotten to do and lots of good choices and lots of bad choices."

Earlier this year, Sunny was seen in the intriguing spy thriller series Anamika directed by Vikram Bhatt. She has appeared in movies such as Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Shootout at Wadala and Raees among others.