Sunny Leone opens up on her past in porn industry, says ‘my children may not like..’

Sunny Leone has stated that she is conscious that certain aspects of her life may not appeal to her children when they get older. She went on to say that she wants children to understand that she made her own decisions and that they may do the same. Sunny was an adult film star before making her Bollywood debut, and she has never shied away from her history. Asher and Noah, her four-year-old twin sons, and Nisha, her seven-year-old daughter, are her children.

Sunny told ETimes that there would be a lot of things about her that her children will dislike when they grow up, and everyone knows what it is. They will understand why and be able to respond to questions that may occur outside their house if adequate communication is maintained. She made decisions, and they should know that they may make their own as long as they do not harm others. One of her sons, for example, aspires to be a firefighter.

She went on to say that she recently told her daughter Nisha that she can travel the world pursuing her passions for dancing and playing the piano. Those are the two things she is learning. Nisha is both petite and lovely, and she excels at both. She finds it remarkable as a mom how much you can accomplish with your children and how effectively you can raise them simply by being present with them and supporting them in anything they choose to do.



For the unversed, Sunny debuted in Bollywood with Jism 2 in 2012, shortly after starring on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss reality show. Ragini MMS 2, Hate Story 2, Ek Paheli Leela, and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai are just a few of her recent credits.