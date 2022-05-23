Sunny Leone reveals no makeup brand in India would put her in their ad films

Credit: Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone, who needs no introduction, has always been vocal about her personal life and her thoughts. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that no makeup brand in India would put her in their ad film.

According to Hindustan Times, the actress stated that it hurts when no clothing brand gives her cloth to wear at events as they think she is no a big star. Sunny said, “There’s no makeup brand in India who would put me in their ad film. That hurts, you are like ‘I can be just as good as they are’ A clothing brand that won’t give clothes to you to wear at an event because they are like you are not big enough for them. Then what do you do? I created my own makeup line, my own clothing brand. It’s mine. It’s really just about saying ‘you know what? Buzz off, I will just create it and make it all about how I want the world to view my brand’.”

For the unversed, Sunny Leone gained prominence in the pornographic industry, as most people are aware. The actress, on the other hand, then joined Bollywood and has since garnered a lot of affection from the Indian audience for her hard work and for raising three beautiful children.

Sunny explained her life choices and how she embraced herself in an interview with India.com. The performer mentioned her job in the porn film industry and said she learned to be true to herself, which she credits as the best thing that has helped her grow in life.

When asked what’s that one incident and one phase in life where she decided to ‘stand her ground,’ Sunny said, “I know that my choices in life are not what other people would make and I wouldn’t want them to make those choices but being true to myself was the best thing I could do to my life as standing up for myself.”