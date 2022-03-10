Sunny Leone talks about doing porn, says ‘wouldn’t want people to make choices I made’

Sunny Leone gained prominence in the pornographic industry, as most people are aware. The actress, on the other hand, then joined Bollywood and has since garnered a lot of affection from the Indian audience for her hard work and for raising three beautiful children.

Sunny explained her life choices and how she embraced herself in a recent interview with India.com. The performer mentioned her job in the porn film industry and said she learned to be true to herself, which she credits as the best thing that has helped her grow in life.

When asked what’s that one incident and one phase in life where she decided to ‘stand her ground,’ Sunny said, “I know that my choices in life are not what other people would make and I wouldn’t want them to make those choices but being true to myself was the best thing I could do to my life as standing up for myself.”

Sunny discussed criticism on social media and the moment when trolls targeted her and left ugly remarks accusing her of spending more attention to her twins than her daughter Nisha in an interview with DNA. She said, "I think that the person who wrote that is someone who is not a part of my daily life. I don't need one picture to dictate my parenting to my children and someone to judge me based on one picture. How about you live your life in my shoes for at least 5 minutes before you sit and judge me, my kids and my family and my parenting skills and me loving one over the other! I mean, it's ridiculous, it's childish. Any parent out there knows what it's like to raise a child and there are also parents out there who know what's it like to raise multiple children. For the comments that were made, 'grow-up', that's what I'm going to say."

Sunny Leone's much-anticipated project 'Anamika' was released today, and the reaction on Twitter has been positive with people praising Sunny's work.