Exclusive: Sunny Leone talks about trolls targeting her parenting skills, addresses pay parity issue and more

Speaking her mind and sharing her opinion on the topic of pay parity, Sunny Leone told DNA, "I don't know...I'm not looking at someone else's pay, I'm looking at my own and whether I'm happy with it or not and whether it's paying my bills, my children are fed, my mortgage is paid, whether I'm able to go shopping if I'm shopping on a holiday. That's what I'm looking at. Why do I have to look at somebody else's paycheque and compare it? Why am I involved with somebody else's life? I have no reason for that. I think if you made 5 dollars then you made that. What you do with it is your choice -- whether you save it or spend it. I am not going to look at what others are making. Why are others' lives so significant that I have to compare their paycheques with mine? I know people do that and I understand that their difficulties, their mindset and their psychology of where they are at that moment in life, their backgrounds, their childhood, everything plays a little part in how they feel at that moment and why they think that they need to compare themselves with someone else. But really, shouldn't we focus on ourselves, our own mental health, families, well-being, livelihoods in our own space and bubble? I think people would be a lot happier in life if we just focus on ourselves. I have been in weird situations like everyone else has. But we need to find out how to overcome that and focus on healing from within so that we are happy on the outside as well."