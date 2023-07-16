Sunny Leone opens up on her adult film career, says she worked with 'the Dharmas and the YRFs' of industry

Headlines

Sunny Leone compared the top companies in the adult film industry to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

A former pornstar, Sunny Leone grabbed nationwide attention when she participated in the fifth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss (2011-12). She then made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 erotic thriller Jism 2 and has since then been a part of multiple films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali languages.

In a recent interview, the actress said that she has worked with the best companies in the adult film industry, comparing them with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, two of the biggest film production companies in the Hindi film industry.

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, Sunny said, "The best part (of my adult film career) was that I worked with the best of the best companies. When I mean the best, I can only compare it to the Dharmas and the Yash Rajs here. It was Vivid, it was Penthouse. And that's just something that materialised as time went by. I read every contract. So that the companies that were hiring me got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted. I made sure that I was never being taken advantage of."

"Maybe seeing some other girls’ success and how fast it worked, I had to work harder because I worked at a very slow pace and I wasn’t into some of the things that were happening around me or that wasn’t the step I wanted to take at that moment. But that has been my entire life. I have always had to work twice or thrice as hard. It gets there, where I want it to, but it just takes time. Even now", she concluded.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone's upcoming film Kennedy premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the neo-noir drama stars Rahul Bhat in the leading role. The film will release in India later this year.


