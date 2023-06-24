Search icon
Sunny Leone says she 'turned 24 this year', adds 'as far as age is concerned...'

Sunny Leone turned 42 last month, but the actress said in a recent interview that she feels younger than ever.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone has been in the news this year due to all the right reasons as the actress went to the Cannes Film Festival last month for the world premiere of her upcoming film Kennedy directed by Anurag Kashyap. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the presence of ageism in the Hindi film industry and why she doesn't worry about the same.

Leone, who celebrated her 42nd birthday in May, jokingly told Hindustan Times, "This year, whatever Wikipedia and all these websites say about my age, is wrong. I turned 24 this year, not the other way around." She further added how she doesn't feel like her age, "I don’t feel like my age like my parents did. I remember looking at my parents at this age and thinking, ‘Oh, wow, that’s so old, but I feel younger than ever.’ I have lots of energy, I exercise a lot, I eat well, and I get so much energy from family and kids."

Talking about the presence of ageism in Bollywood, the actress said, "As far as age is concerned, some of the best roles, and some of the best TV shows, are with more distinguished and senior actors from the industry. And we love watching them because of how well they perform on screen. So, age barely has anything to do with it."

A former pornstar, Sunny Leone grabbed nationwide attention when she participated in the fifth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss (2011-12). She then made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 erotic thriller Jism 2 and has since then been a part of multiple films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali languages.

READ | Anurag Kashyap reveals why he cast Sunny Leone in Kennedy: ‘I needed a woman who is sexualised by men’

