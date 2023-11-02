Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2: 'I said, please don't...'

Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol recently graced Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan season 8. In the episode, Sunny talked about the success of his film Gadar 2 and recalled being nervous about it clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2. He also recalled how he requested Akshay to push his film to avoid the clash.

On Koffee With Karan 8, when Karan Johar asked Sunny Deol about the success of Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 clashing the same day, the actor said, “I thought 'Okay my film is releasing and I have not had a success for donkey's years'. And I did not want anybody else to come along with it. Well, but you can't stop anybody. So, obviously, it does hurt you. But then I was like does it matter? Let's go along with it. Eventually, both films went on to do well…”

He added that he requested Akshay Kumar to push his film to another date and said, “Obviously, I asked him. I said, ‘Please don’t do it if it’s in your hands’. But he said, ‘No, the studio and all'. And they said that two films can be released (simultaneously). I said, ‘Okay, go ahead'. I can just request, I can’t do anything more than that.”

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 is the second highest-grossing Hindi film ever earning Rs 525.7 crore nett in India at the box office and Rs 686 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, OMG 2 collected Rs 151.16 crore nett in India in total.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, besides Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 also starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra in key roles. The film was the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar Ek Prem Katha and received immense love from the audience. The film broke several box office records.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol who also appeared on Koffee With Karan will be next seen in the movie Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others in key roles. Bobby Deol will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the movie and his look in the trailer has fans excited for the movie.

