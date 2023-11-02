Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2: 'I said, please don't...'

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Major setback for Australia as star all-rounder flies back home for personal reasons; out of World Cup indefinitely

'It is thus apparent that...': Here's why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipped ED summons

Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

WhatsApp’s new feature, ‘Alternate Profile’ will let users keep separate name, photo; know how it will work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

8 health benefits of eating fish

7 Kitchen ingredients to naturally improve skin health

6 Inspirational teachings of Swami Vivekananda

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

Shah Rukh Khan is the last superstar: Bollywood PR's 'manufactured' stardom ensures there'll never be another | Opinion

Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2: 'I said, please don't...'

Meet woman who decides what Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kiara, Tamannaah wear; often lies to stars because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2: 'I said, please don't...'

Sunny Deol recalls requesting Akshay Kumar to avoid OMG 2's clash with Gadar 2.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol recently graced Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan season 8. In the episode, Sunny talked about the success of his film Gadar 2 and recalled being nervous about it clashing with Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2. He also recalled how he requested Akshay to push his film to avoid the clash. 

On Koffee With Karan 8, when Karan Johar asked Sunny Deol about the success of Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 clashing the same day, the actor said, “I thought 'Okay my film is releasing and I have not had a success for donkey's years'. And I did not want anybody else to come along with it. Well, but you can't stop anybody. So, obviously, it does hurt you. But then I was like does it matter? Let's go along with it. Eventually, both films went on to do well…”

He added that he requested Akshay Kumar to push his film to another date and said, “Obviously, I asked him. I said, ‘Please don’t do it if it’s in your hands’. But he said, ‘No, the studio and all'. And they said that two films can be released (simultaneously). I said, ‘Okay, go ahead'. I can just request, I can’t do anything more than that.” 

As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 is the second highest-grossing Hindi film ever earning Rs 525.7 crore nett in India at the box office and Rs 686 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, OMG 2 collected Rs 151.16 crore nett in India in total.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, besides Sunny Deol, Gadar 2 also starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra in key roles. The film was the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar Ek Prem Katha and received immense love from the audience. The film broke several box office records. 

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol who also appeared on Koffee With Karan will be next seen in the movie Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others in key roles. Bobby Deol will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the movie and his look in the trailer has fans excited for the movie. 

Read KWK 8: Sunny Deol dislikes this about Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is 'making everybody into a bodybuilder'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3: Salman Khan's YRF Spy Universe film to release early overseas, early morning shows to open in India

Discover Ultimate Luxury in Thailand: Exquisite Escapes Await

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant steal the show at Jio World Plaza launch, watch

Qualification scenarios for each team to secure semifinal spot in the ODI World Cup 2023

Apple sends hacking alerts, Opposition leader claims government's involvement

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE