KWK 8: Sunny Deol dislikes this about Shah Rukh Khan, says Salman Khan is 'making everybody into a bodybuilder'

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol's rapid fire section was the highlight of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 2.

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 8, featuring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in conversation with Karan Johar, started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday night at 12 am. In the episode, the trio talked about how Sunny's Gadar 2 has been a massive success and even shared their thoughts on the nepotism debate in the Hindi film industry.

During the rapid fire, when the Damini actor was asked one thing that he likes and dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, his answers were quite candid and interesting.

For the Pathaan actor, Sunny said, "He is very hardworking. What I don't like about him is, making actors a commodity". Listening to him, Karan had a surprising reaction as he blurted out, "Oh god! Okay." Bobby had an awkward reaction listening to his elder brother's answer as it was just a few minutes back in the same episode that he talked about how Red Chillies Entertainment has been a great support to him in reduilding his career. Bobby has acted in Love Hostel and Class of 83, two films backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies. He also has a pivotal role in the upcoming Aryan Khan-directed web series.

Talking about Salman Khan, Sunny said, "I think he is a very good human being, but he is making everybody into a bodybuilder". His answer left Karan and Bobby in splits.

Lastly, Sunny said that he likes Akshay Kumar's punctuality, adding that he doesn't like the fact that the Khiladi actor is doing "too many films". Well, we can at least agree on one answer with the senior Deol. Also, it was Akshay's OMG 2 which clashed with Sunny's Gadar 2 at the box office in August. The satirical comedy also earned over Rs 100 crore, while the action drama created history with the figures of over Rs 500 crore in India alone.



