Headlines

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani to compete with Elon Musk, Rs 23500 crore firm to power Asia's richest man's next move

Meet actor whose last 7 films have earned over Rs 200 crore, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Akshay

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 2599 Diwali gift, launches one of India’s cheapest phone with WhatsApp, YouTube

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone, iPad and other Apple users in India under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Mukesh Ambani to compete with Elon Musk, Rs 23500 crore firm to power Asia's richest man's next move

Meet actor whose last 7 films have earned over Rs 200 crore, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Akshay

Famous Indian dishes that did not originate in India

India's biggest wins in ODI World Cup history

Inside photos of Ananya Panday's birthday bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

When Matthew Perry revealed he almost lost chance to play Chandler Bing in Friends: 'It was making me crazy...'

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; these actors were Rakesh Roshan's first choices for Karan Arjun, one refused because...

Before Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan came on board, the real-life brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were also considered by Rakesh Roshan for his blockbuster Karan Arjun.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The reincarnation drama Karan Arjun, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, is one of the biggest hits of the Hindi film industry in the 1990s. The film is based on two brothers Karan Singh and Arjun Singh, who are killed along with their father by their greedy uncle Thakur Durjan Singh, but are then reborn as Ajay and Vijay to seek their revenge. 

The two superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan played the dual roles of Karan Singh-Ajay and Arjun Singh-Vijay, respectively. Amrish Puri played the main antagonist Thakur Durjan Singh, while Raakhee was seen as Karan and Arjun's mother Durga Singh, whose one-liner 'Mere Karan Arjun aayenge' got ingrained in the Bollywood pop culture.

But do you know that before Shah Rukh and Salman came on board, Rakesh Roshan had considered multiple actors to play the titular roles in the 1995 film? As per the IMDb trivia page, the sibling pair of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were also in contention to play the leading roles in the blockbuster film.

When Karan Arjun was initially titled Kaynaat, Rakesh Roshan wanted to make the film with real-life brothers. He had also shared the script with Sunny Deol, who loved it. But, the Gadar 2 actor declined the film when he got to know that Roshan wants Bobby as the second leading hero as he thought that Bobby, who had not even made his Bollywood debut by then, would go unnoticed in the film because of his own presence. 

What's even more interesting is the fact that Sunny and Bobby's real names are Ajay and Vijay, the same names that Karan and Arjun are given in their rebirth. 

Karan Arjun had Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni as the two leading ladies paired opposite Shah Rukh and Salman, respectively. The film also featured Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Aasif Sheikh, Ashok Saraf, Jack Gaud, and Arjun Firoz Khan in key roles.

READ | Not Vijay, Jr NTR, or Allu Arjun, but this south superstar is charging Rs 150 crore for their Bollywood debut

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification row: SC to hear pleas of Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar factions on Oct 30

Beware of 'SIM swap scam'! Know how fraudsters steal money with missed calls and phishing

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

This woman earned Rs 1200 per month, started company while pregnant, now runs Rs 9800 crore company

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE