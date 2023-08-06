Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Suniel Shetty talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he achieved so much in life and then...'

Suniel Shetty talked about Sushant Singh Rajput and said he achieved so much in his life and then God took him away.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, in his recent interview, talked about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and offered condolences to art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai who recently died by suicide. The actor also opened up about the low phase of his life when he appeared at the launch of the world’s first mental health app Lets Get Happi by Veda Rehabilitation & Wellness.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, on being asked if Bollywood celebs are unable to cope up with stress and failure, he said, “that’s not true, I belong from Bollywood. I have coped up to mental tension pretty well. I have seen a lot of failures also. That doesn’t mean I need to stress about it. All of us are stressed out, but we need to understand as humans we all go through it. We should talk about our problems to any friend of yours. Maybe he/she will help you better. Step back and find out what is disturbing you? One should start working towards it.”

While speaking about his lowest phase, he said, “the only thing that disturbs me is health. I always try to prevent every problem connected to health. I always readily do it for my mom, and family members along with my friends. Ups and down regarding health disturbs me. When my father fell ill, I faced loads of downs. I get a high especially if someone comes and meets us when we are unwell. That is the moment I always remember them.”

The actor further talked about art director Nitin Desai who recently died by suicide. Suniel Shetty said, “This is a loss of the most talented art director and one of the most humble art directors and one of the finest. What was that one thing that broke him to succumb to this, is the most important question? It’s said, ‘God always wants the good ones with him’ Does he need them? I don’t know… My heartfelt condolences.”

The actor also spoke about late Sushant Singh and said, “A wonderful child. He achieved so much in his life. And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family. Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he /she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being.”

