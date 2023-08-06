Headlines

Bollywood

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

Ananya Panday, who will be seen next in Dream Girl 2, won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in 2020. Here's how netizens reacted when Munawar Faruqui made fun of her win in his recent interview.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui recently took a dig at Ananya Panday for winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in 2020 after making her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Won four years back. However, netizens slammed the comedian for belittling Ananya.

In his recent interview with Mashable India, Munawar said, "Mere ko Oscar nahi chahiye. Mere ko Manikchand Filmfare mil jaaye. Ananya ko mil sakta hai toh mere khayal se mujhe bhi mil sakta hai. If Ananya Pandey ko award mil sakta hai, then kisi ko bhi mil sakta hai. Mujhe kya, tumhe bhi mil sakta hai. (I don’t want the Oscar, I want the Manikchand Filmfare. If Ananya Pandey can get the award, then anyone can, including you and I)."

"Usko kuch toh mila na. Best newcomer ka mila. But best newcomer main bhi toh ‘best’ lagta hai na aage. Usko sirf newcomer ka milta toh samajh main aata, ki bhai nayi hai award de diya. Best newcomer means best. Toh ho sakta hai uss saal koi aur aaya hi na ho. No offence, no offence (She got the award for Best Newcomer, but even that has ‘best’ attached to it. It would be understandable if instead, she got an award just for being a newcomer. Maybe that year no one else gave their debut. No offence)", he further added.

His clip has been shared on the popular sub-Reddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip and has gone viral on social media. Reacting to the video, one netizen wrote, "He did go on Kangana Ranaut's show so following in her footsteps". Munawar won the first season of the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut last year and the actress is known for criticising star kids. Another netizen slammed the comedian and wrote, "Not funny. Didn't laugh. Also, he's a 31-year-old married man who abandoned his wife and kid to date a teenager".

Munawar taking dig at Bollywood Awards and Ananya Pandey
by u/Yonko_Asura in BollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in the comedy Dream Girl 2 slate to release in cinemas later this year on August 25. The Gehraiyaan actress has replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha, who starred as the leading lady in the 2019 prequel.

READ | Kangana Ranaut gets brutally trolled for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

 

