Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Kangana Ranaut called Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan's 'best work so far', adding that the epic biographical drama was like 'cinematic orgasm' for her.

Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the epic biographical drama Oppenheimer has been receiving excellent reviews from critics and audiences since its release on July 21. On Monday, July 31, Kangana Ranaut too shared her review of the film calling it a 'cinematic orgasm'.

The multiple National Award-winning actress shared a video on her Instagram in which she detailed her thoughts on Oppenheimer. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Christopher Nolan’s best work so far. Most important film of our time. I am so excited I just didn’t want it to end, it has everything I deeply love, I am passionate about physics and politics. For me, this was like a cinematic orgasm. Beyond wonderful!!".

Though the film is inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark in India, there has been a controversy around a particular scene when Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, asks J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, to read lines from Bhagavad Gita while they are having sex.

Now, Kangana is being targeted for saying that her favourite part in the Christopher Nolan directorial was the reference to Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu in her review. One Twitter user quote-tweeted her post and wrote, "So You don’t have problem with Oppenheimer's disrespect towards Bhagwat Gita, what a hypocrite!", while another commented, "Don’t preach about Sanatan Dharam if you are supporting a movie which shows the actor Reciting Bhagwad Gita while having intercourse."

When a Twitter user asked her, "What about the scene related to Bhagavad Gita? Seems like intentional", the actress replied, "Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film, if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishnu, now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form."

So You don’t have problem with Oppenheimer disrespect towards Bhagwat Gita , what a hypocrite! @KanganaTeam @zoo_bear @Delhiite_ https://t.co/v8656WDMeA — NRI मोहम्मद ADNAN (@ma18k) July 31, 2023

Don’t preach about Sanatan Dharam if you are supporting a movie which shows the actor Reciting Bhagwad Gita while having intercourse — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) July 31, 2023

Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishu … now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form … — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 31, 2023

Along with Oppenheimer, Barbie, Greta Gerwig's satirical take on patriarchy starring Margot Robbie in the titular role, was released worldwide in theatres on the same date resulting in the Barbenheimer phenomenon. Both films are minting millions at the global box office.