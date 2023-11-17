Struggled to arrange father's funeral, couldn’t afford door lock, this Bollywood director debuted at 39, now owns...

Farah Khan's father, Kamran Khan, was a stuntman before becoming a director, actor and producer of B-grade films.

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Ali Khan, who is one of the biggest names when it comes to filmmaking, faced significant challenges on her path to success. She rose from struggling to arrange money for her father’s funeral to one of the industry's biggest names.

Farah Khan Kunder, born on January 9, 1965, renowned for choreographing over a hundred songs across 80+ films, earned accolades including the National Film Award for Best Choreography and six Filmfare Awards for the same category.

Farah Khan's father, Kamran Khan, was a stuntman before becoming a director, actor and producer of B-grade films. In 2004, she made her debut with the film Main Hoon Naa starring Shahrukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in lead roles. She was a choreographer before trying her luck in direction. The film garnered positive reviews upon its release and became the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. This marked Khan's first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Director, making her the second female director to receive such a nomination.

Farah Khan’s journey has never been easy. She talked about her father’s death when she appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast and revealed that he just left Rs 30 in his pocket when he died. She said, “The night before, he had played taash (cards) and the only money he had in his pocket was the Rs 30 he had won from those games. Sajid also shared this story on Bigg Boss, explaining how we had to gather funds from various sources to arrange for our father’s funeral. The irony, however, was the people who had come to play cards that night couldn’t play in the living room, so they moved to the terrace to continue playing.”

While talking about her financial crisis, she said, “at one point, our financial situation became so dire that we couldn’t even afford to repair the lock on our front door. Hence, my mother resorted to placing a rock at the bottom to keep it closed.”

Farah Khan now lives a luxurious life, as per reports, she owns around 12 vehicles, including two of the most expensive Porsche cars. She also has a bungalow in Mumbai.