Know story of real Tiger, Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistan Army, was tortured for years; inspired Tiger 3, Gadar 2

Headlines

Android users may soon get new secret code feature for locked chats

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

Chhath Puja 2023 date, significance: All you need to know about Kharna, Nahay Khay

'Wherever PM Modi, Amit Shah go their job...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's harsh remarks ahead of polls

Meet Indian tycoon who bought Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV even before Ambani, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Android users may soon get new secret code feature for locked chats

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

Chhath Puja 2023 date, significance: All you need to know about Kharna, Nahay Khay

7 Rarest birds in the World

Most boundaries in an innings in World Cup 2023

10 strongest female characters in Marvel Universe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

Know story of real Tiger, Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistan Army, was tortured for years; inspired Tiger 3, Gadar 2

This TV actress lost her father during board exams, was made to beg, cry and plead for money, now owns luxurious...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Know story of real Tiger, Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistan Army, was tortured for years; inspired Tiger 3, Gadar 2

Tiger was the nickname of a real Indian spy from the 1970s and 80s, whose tragic life inspired films like Mission Majnu, Gadar 2, and Salman Khan's Tiger series.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tiger 3 is in theatres. The Salman Khan-starrer is the third film featuring the actor as the fictitious superspy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. But while Rathore is a work of fiction, Tiger indeed was a real spy. In fact, he was considered one of the best India has ever produced. A RAW agent who infiltrated the Pakistan Army, this spy fed India crucial intelligance details about the enemy for years till he was captured. His life and death inspired countless movies, the biggest of which is, of course, the Tiger series.

Story of the real Tiger Ravindra Kaushik

Ravindra Kaushik was born in 1952 to an Air Force officer named JM Kaushik in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar. During his college days, Ravindra was involved in theatre and debates. It was here that he caught the eye of the Indian intelligence agency  R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing). For two years, Ravindra was trained to be an undercover agent in Delhi, where he learnt Urdu, how to live as a Muslim and as per reports, even underwent circumcision. In 1975, he was sent to Pakistan where he lived as Nabi Ahmed Shakir. He graduated from Karachi University and joined the Pakistan Army.

How Ravindra Kaushik became Tiger

From 1975-83, Kaushik was one of India’s most valuable spies in Pakistan. He eventually rose to the rank of Major in Pakistan Army and would provide intelligence to India on enemy activities. He married a local girl named Amanat, the daughter of a tailor in one of the army units, and fathered a boy. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi nicknamed him the ‘Black Tiger’ for his services to India. In 1983, his cover was blown after Pakistan’s ISI uncovered him. He was sentenced to death in 1985 but the Pakistan Supreme Court commuted it to life sentence. From prison, Kaushik seretly wrote letters to his family in India detailing the abuse and torture he was given there. He died in Mianwali Jail in Pakistan in 2001, succumbing to tuberculosis.

Ravindra Kaushik’s connection with Tiger 3, Gadar 2 and Mission Majnu

The life of Ravindra Kaushik inspired several films. A part of Siddharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu was inspired by Kaushik’s life. In the film, the Indian spy (played by Malhotra), married the daughter of a tailor just like Kaushik did. Gadar 2’s sequence of Utkarsh Sharma being captured and tortured in Mianwali Jail was very similar to Kaushik’s tale. His nickname famously inspired the Tiger series starring Salman Khan. Certain scenes in the latest release Tiger 3 are quite obviously borrowed from Kaushik’s ordeal in Pakistan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Govind Jaiswal, son of rickshaw puller, lost mother at young age, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR...

'Made ridiculous allegations, PM mocked us': Virender Sehwag lashes out at critics following 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' post

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's major World Cup record, becomes leading run-scorer of 2023 ODI WC

Pakistan officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India-New Zealand semi-final confirmed

IND vs NED: Virat Kohli takes ODI wicket after 9 years for India, Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE