Mission Majnu trailer: Sidharth Malhotra tries to find Pakistan's nuclear weapon facility in 'India's deadliest mission'

The trailer for Sidharth Malhotra's next film Mission Majnu was released by the streaming platform Netflix India on Monday, January 9. The thriller features Sidharth as Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who is given the mission to find Pakistan's nuclear weapon facility in what is said to be 'India's deadliest mission'.

To cover up his identity as an Indian spy, Sidharth works as a tailor and marries a Pakistani blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. He eventually falls in love with his wife and hence, the film's title Mission Majnu, which is also the codename for his covert operation.

The official description of the trailer video on YouTube reads, "Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu. Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di (The one who thinks for the nation before himself is #DeshKeLiye Majnu. Amandeep Singh is like a Majnu who risked his life for India's deadliest mission). Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events. Releasing on 20th January, only on Netflix."

Apart from Sidharth and Rashmika, the spy thriller also stars Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. Mission Majnu marks the directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.

Mission Majnu will face an OTT clash with Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Chhatriwali, which will start streaming on ZEE5 on the same date, i.e. January 20. Also starring Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang among others, Chhatriwali is a slice-of-life entertainer with a focus on sex education and promoting condom usage.



