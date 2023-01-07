Rohit Shetty shoots Indian Police Force with bandaged hand hours after accident, Sidharth Malhotra calls him 'rockstar'

Rohit Shetty/Instagram

After being involved in an accident on the sets of Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty resumed shooting for his debut web series with a bandaged hand in Hyderabad. The filmmaker sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot at Ramoji Film City on the city outskirts and was admitted to Kamineni Hospital where doctors performed a minor surgery.

Sharing a health update with his fans and followers, the Cirkus director shared a photo with the entire crew on his Instagram and wrote, "Another car topple... but this time with stitches on 2 fingers...Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine...thank you so much for your love and concern. Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad @primevideoin #indianpoliceforce".

Sidharth Malhotra, who is the leading actor in Indian Police Force, also shared a video with Rohit on his Instagram and called him a 'rockstar'. Along with the clip, Sidharth wrote, "A true master leads by example. We all know about @itsrohitshetty Sir’s love for action and his passion towards the stunts he directs. Last night while performing a CAR STUNT action piece HIMSELF, he met with an unfortunate accident. After a sleepless night and a minor surgery, he’s back on set in less than 12 hours. Sir! you are an inspiration to all of us. Love n Respect", and added evil eye and bowing hands emoji.

In May last year, the Sheshaah actor sustained a minor injury while shooting the web series in Goa. And in August, Shilpa Shetty also broke her leg while shooting for the same series. Apart from Sidharth and Shilpa, Vivek Oberoi will also be seen in the series slated to release this year.

With Indian Police Force, the filmmaker has extended his cop universe consisting of Singham aka Ajay Devgn, Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar to the digital world. And it will be interesting to see if those three also make an appearance in the OTT show.



