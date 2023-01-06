Chhatriwali trailer: Rakul Preet Singh teaches sex education to school kids in this social comedy. Watch

Rakul Preet Singh in Chhatriwali/Instagram

The makers of Chhatriwali, starring Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role, released the trailer of the upcoming social comedy on Friday, January 6. Directed by Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar, the film looks like a slice-of-life entertainer with a focus on sex education and promoting condom usage.

The official YouTube description of the trailer reads, "Sanya is an unemployed chemistry genius looking for a job. However, she also wants to use her knowledge of chemistry to help young minds move beyond the taboos of sex with the right education. Watch Chhatriwali, a ZEE5 Original film. Premieres 20th January 2023."

Sharing the Chhatriwali trailer on her social media handles, Rakul wrote, "Agar sex education ki padhai reh gayi ho adhoori, toh aa rahi hai #Chhatriwali usse karne poori! (If your study of sex education has remained incomplete, then Chhatrivali is coming to complete it!) Watch #ChhatriwaliOnZEE5, premiering 20th Jan."

In the trailer, Rakul's character of Sanya Dhingra is seen teaching sex education to school kids in her neighbour school. Apart from the Yaariyan actress, the upcoming film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajesh Tailang, Rakesh Bedi, and Prachee Shah Paandya in the pivotal roles.

Talking about her upcoming film, Rakul said in a statement, "For me, every film of mine has been special but Chhatriwali is extra special for many reasons. After so many years in the industry, I am finally getting to headline a film and what better than an entertaining film with a thought-provoking social message."



The actress will hope to bounce back with Chhatriwali after her five films, released in 2022, didn't work at the box office. These films were Attack, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, Doctor G, and Thank God.



