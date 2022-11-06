Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Rakul Preet Singh weighs in on 'Bollywood is dead' debate, says 'South films are working but..'

There is a perception that "Bollywood is dead" and South cinema is to blame for its decline. Rakul Preet Singh has now spoken about the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Rakul Preet Singh weighs in on 'Bollywood is dead' debate, says 'South films are working but..'
Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Movies from the southern film industry have a tendency to do well at the box office, even in the Hindi belt, over the past two years. In contrast, the majority of Hindi movies struggle to find audiences. With a few notable exceptions, the majority of Hindi movies in 2022 have failed. As a result, there is a perception that "Bollywood is dead" and that South cinema is to blame for its decline. Now, actor Rakul Preet Singh who has worked in both industries has spoken about the same. 

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, she said. “Cinema is a language of emotion and not boundaries. The conversation has started now but veteran stars like Sridevi and Tabu have all worked in the South. There have been so many films that have been remade then and now. Today, they reach the high so we are having a discussion. But the pandemic has made us have discussions about contents from the West, Korean or regional. The best of all worlds have come together.” 

When asked if ‘Bollywood is dead?’ Rakul Preet Singh said, “So, is Bollywood over? Rakul answered, "It's just a phase. People love to write about things that are not working. But it takes a lot of effort behind a product. Today, South films are working but we are only talking about ones that released here. Others don't release here and don't work. Post the pandemic, the taste of the audience have changed. It's not about South or Bollywood films working but the kind of cinema people want to watch. They need larger than life cinema.” 

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh reacts to wedding rumours with beau Jackky Bhagnani, asks 'how I don't...'

Before making her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan in 2014, Rakul started her career in 2009 with the Kannada film Gilli and afterwards worked in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. She most recently appeared in the Hindi film Thank God, and she is currently anticipating Chhatriwali's release. She is currently working on the high-budget Tamil movies Ayalaan and Indian 2. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
Final over thrillers to epic comebacks- ICC names top 5 best matches of T20 World Cup so far
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.