Doctor G star Rakul Preet Singh shares her hesitation of consulting male gynaecologist in her teens | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh

After impressing the masses with her diverse characters in films like De De Pyaar De, Attack, and Runway 34, Rakul Preet Singh is geared up with her next film Doctor G. The upcoming campus comedy-drama aims in providing infotainment about gynaecology and the struggles of a male doctor (played by Ayushmann Khuranna). The plot of the movie revolves around a boy navigating his way into a woman’s world.

Doctor G highlights a pertinent issue, and presents it in a light-hearted manner. The movie does highlight the taboo related to sexual health and sexual education. How families or a couple don't prefer a male gynaecologist for women. Recently, DNA got in touch with Rakul, and she shared her views on about on the social stigma, "When I read the script, I was like 'wow... this is such a good thought,' because I've been there myself."

Rakul shared her experience of consulting a male gynaecologist during her teens. "When I was a teenager, there was a time when I had to consult a male gynaecologist. Even I had these thoughts before consulting a male professional. When you're 13-14 years old, you think about multiple things...there are hesitations, like how will the doctor do the routine check-up, etc. Of course, when you grow older, you don't think about it. So when I read the script, I told them, that it is so unique and relatable."

Later, Rakul also opened up about working with Khurrana. "It was amazing working with Ayushmann. He is so talented and brings this amazing energy on sets, extremely professional and mastikhor at the same time." Singh bragged about the fact that she enjoyed working with a Punjabi co-star. "Since we both are Punjabis, toh we were craking theth Punjabi jokes. From discussing parathas to savouring some delicious kulchas, It was a gala time. However, I couldn't eat more than him, but it was great to have such a co-star."

The actress further stated that Doctor G is possibly one of the funniest scripts on paper, and that's why she and Ayushmann agreed to do it instantly. Rakul stated that Doctor G is a wholesome entertainer, that keeps up the entertainment quotient, without being preachy. Doctor G will release in cinemas on October 14.