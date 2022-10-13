Rakul Preet Singh reacts to wedding rumours with beau Jackky Bhagnani, asks 'how I don't...'

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani have painted the town red with their love. The couple has never shied away from sharing feelings for each other. However, are they up for taking the big step- marriage? Rakul's brother Aman shed a light on their relationship, and even the actress responded to it.

Recently, Rakul's brother Aman Preet spoke about her sister's wedding, and stated that 'marriage is on the cards.' While speaking to Etimes, Aman commented on the relationship, and said, "Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married. I would know if it was happening. Marriage is the climax of any relationship. Jackky is one of the top producers of Indian cinema and he has lots of ambitious projects in mind, in fact, both of them are very busy people. So, they have their own goals."

Rakul came across Aman's interview, and she reacted in an unexpected, quirky manner. Singh shared her views on social media, tagged the said article, and wrote, "@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life...”

Here's Rakul's reply to Aman

@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life .. https://t.co/ZSZgNjW2BW October 12, 2022

Recently, Bhagnani posted about Rakul's birthday on her social media, and stated, "I can’t even begin to tell you that how proud I am of you for being the BEST daughter sister friend and partner in this world! You inspire me everyday and teach me how one should keep dreaming and the universe will make sure you fulfil all of them wishing you loads of laughter happiness and many good scripts too.. and the rest will tell you in person." On the work front, Rakul will soon be seen in Doctor G, followed by Thank God.