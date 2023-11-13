Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan delivers his career-best opening day, film earns Rs 44 crore

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 broke the record of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which earned Rs 42.30 crore and 2015 film Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which collected Rs 40.35 crore.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Tiger 3, one of the most-awaited and much-anticipated films of the year, finally fit the theatres on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. The film has now become his career-best opener as it earned Rs 44 crore on day 1.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 44.50 crore in India net on its first day for all languages with overall 41.32% Hindi occupancy. Tiger 3 broke the record of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in 2019 which earned Rs 42.30 crore and 2015 film Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which collected Rs 40.35 crore.

As soon as the the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe (after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan) ended, audiences started pouring in their thoughts on the micro-blogging platform X, previously known as Twitter. Many people have already declared it as 'the best YRF Spy Universe film' and some are even calling it the 'best action movie of all time'.

One of them wrote, "#Tiger3 is the best action movie of all time with incredible performances and action by Salman Khan and especially Katrina Kaif. #Tiger3Review My rating 5/5", while another added, "#Tiger3Review Full on Goosebumps, #SalmanKhan is the lifeline, without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and climax fight terrific are stunningly executed action pieces. #Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film."

"#Tiger3 Review: The film very much starts straight into the theme of the story without wasting no time. The action is where the film is levels above, not only spy film but also considering indian movies in the past. Very fast paced from start to the end", read another tweet.