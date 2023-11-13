Headlines

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan delivers his career-best opening day, film earns Rs 44 crore

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits houseboats damaged by fire on Dal Lake, demands soft loans for affected owners

'Conscience was not...': Chandrayaan 3 project director Veeramuthuvel's latest move surprises everyone

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan delivers his career-best opening day, film earns Rs 44 crore

India is fastest growing large economy today: Jaishankar as he arrives in London on 4-day UK trip

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

10 Fastest Animals in World 

7 health benefits of custard apple (sitafal)

India's biggest wins in World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan delivers his career-best opening day, film earns Rs 44 crore

'Tune mujhe use kia hai': Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain 'selfish', says 'bhool jaa abb hum shaadi shuda hain'

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Tiger 3 box office collection day 1: Salman Khan delivers his career-best opening day, film earns Rs 44 crore

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 broke the record of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which earned Rs 42.30 crore and 2015 film Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which collected Rs 40.35 crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 08:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s film Tiger 3, one of the most-awaited and much-anticipated films of the year, finally fit the theatres on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. The film has now become his career-best opener as it earned Rs 44 crore on day 1.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 44.50 crore in India net on its first day for all languages with overall 41.32% Hindi occupancy. Tiger 3 broke the record of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in 2019 which earned Rs 42.30 crore and 2015 film Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which collected Rs 40.35 crore.

As soon as the the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe (after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan) ended, audiences started pouring in their thoughts on the micro-blogging platform X, previously known as Twitter. Many people have already declared it as 'the best YRF Spy Universe film' and some are even calling it the 'best action movie of all time'.

One of them wrote, "#Tiger3 is the best action movie of all time with incredible performances and action by Salman Khan and especially Katrina Kaif. #Tiger3Review My rating 5/5", while another added, "#Tiger3Review Full on Goosebumps, #SalmanKhan  is the lifeline, without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and climax fight terrific are stunningly executed action pieces. #Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film."

"#Tiger3 Review: The film very much starts straight into the theme of the story without wasting no time. The action is where the film is levels above, not only spy film but also considering indian movies in the past. Very fast paced from start to the end", read another tweet.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I am here for atonement...': PM Modi in Hyderabad ahead of Telangana Assembly Election

India is fastest growing large economy today: Jaishankar as he arrives in London on 4-day UK trip

PAK vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes, David Willey star as England beat Pakistan by 93 runs

Ravi Shastri issues warning ahead of World Cup semi final clash against New Zealand, says 'Team India can't win...'

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE