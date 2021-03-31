'Sons like daughters,' Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar shares appreciation post for son Babil Khan

Late Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar is a super proud mother and unlike some, she likes to celebrate her sons too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sutapa shared an appreciation post for her son, Babil Khan and seemed quite enthusiastic about his thoughtfulness and gestures of love and warmth.

In a series of photos, Sutapa shared how her son took care of every detail in the house and also shared a screenshot of the 'bad poetry' written by him for her.Sharing photos of the little notes that her son left around the house for her, Supata captioned the post, "Love you babiluuu..."

"Scared of covid yet bound by love when you drive nonstop from Jaipur to Mumbai in sixteen hours. Yes my driver could have been a formula 1aspirant. rushing to crash you enter the room and tears flow. Let's celebrate sons too and expect surprise. god in small details. Bad poetry was awesome!! #gratitude#sonslikedaughters #betasahiparaobetibachao," she added in the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Babil and Sutapa recently left fans emotional when the former shared a BTS video getting ready for the Filmfare Awards. In the video, Babil revealed that he has recycled his late father's showstopper outfit to accept the 'Best Actor' and 'Lifetime Achievement' awards at the ceremony.

Babil shared a video and wrote alongside it that for the award ceremony that he attended on behalf of his father, he wore late Irrfan Khan's clothes in order to break through into new places that he is uncomfortable with, just like his father did in the same clothes when Irrfan, who did not like attending fashion shows, turned showstopper for designer Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Babil wore the same indigo showstopper outfit but styled it a little differently. He teamed the outfit with an indigo printed jacket and wore a few accessories to complete the look.

In the caption, Babil also shared an excerpt from his speech that he said while accepting Irrfan Khan's awards from Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana on the stage. In the clip, Babil's mother Sutapa Sikdar can be seen helping him getting ready for the awards, which she also attended.

He wrote as the caption, "Mamma dressing me up - So in my little speech while accepting baba’s awards from @jaideepahlawat @rajkummar_rao @ayushmannk , I basically said “this is not my place to say anything. People always say that you cannot fit into your father’s shoes but at least I can fit into his clothes. I just want to show all my gratitude to the audience and our industry because of the warmth and love that you have hugged our family with, and all I can really say is that you and I will make this journey together and take indian cinema to new heights, I promise.” The story behind the clothes was that my father hated participating in fashion shows and ramp walks but he did it in these same clothes in order to continuously break out of his comfort zone. That is exactly what I was doing last night, tearing through into new spaces that I’m uncomfortable with (sic)."