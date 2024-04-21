Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

After Mukesh Khanna said that live-in relationships are unacceptable in Indian cinema, Soni Razdan took a sarcastic jibe at him.

The debate around live in relationships began after Zeenat Aman advised the youngsters to go for the same before getting married. Several veteran actors have been sharing their opinion about live in relationships. Afte Mukesh Khanna criticised the Don actress for advocating live in relationships, Soni Razdan has taken a dig at the Shaktimaan actor for his conservative views.

Mukesh Khanna had told Dainik Jagran, "Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Zeenat Aman is speaking about the matter, and she has lived her life according to Western civilisation from the very beginning. This is not acceptable in Indian culture. Just imagine if a boy and a girl live with each other like husband and wife before marriage, and they do not get along well, then imagine what will happen to both of them. Those who are saying such things should think before speaking."

The War actress and Alia Bhatt's mother saw Mukesh's opinion on her X (formerly known as Twitter) and took Zeenat Aman's side. "Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a 'live -in' relationship and don’t get along. The mind boggles", Soni Razdan wrote.

Gosh. Can’t imagine what would happen if a couple live together in a ‘live -in’ relationship and don’t get along. The mind boggles https://t.co/EAHKv8trmo — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 20, 2024

Earlier, Mumtaz had slammed Aman and said that she should be the last person to give out relationship advice as her own marriage was a "living hell". Though later, she denied making any such comments. Saira Banu also said that she would never advocate live-in relationships as she finds it unimaginable and unacceptable.

READ | Made in Rs 20 crore, this film earned Rs 340 crore, won two National Film Awards, led to multiple controversies

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.