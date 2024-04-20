Sonali Bendre says she became 'a caricature' in this Shah Rukh Khan film: 'I was approached to play...'

Sonali Bendre recalled how she was approached to play a grey character in Duplicate, but gradually, she was just reduced to a caricature in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action comedy film.

Sonali Bendre is awaiting the release of the second season of her web series The Broken News. Also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles, the show will start streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5 from May 3. While promoting her upcoming show, Sonali recalled how she felt that she was reduced to 'a caricature' in the 1998 film Duplicate, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the double role.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, the actress said, "There was a film I was doing at that time called 'Duplicate' where I was approached to play a grey character in some way. It was very exciting and challenging for me to portray that character. We started preparing for the role in that way and also started shooting it accordingly, but slowly, as things moved, I felt I became a caricature and not really the grey character I was supposed to play."

Sonali further added that whenere a Duplicate song is played or people mention the film, she remembers the most about how the film's story was de-railed and went on to become something else than what was narrated to her. "For me that was a huge learning. As time goes by, you start thinking whether I misinterpreted something or it was the other way around. But then, as you go forward, sometimes you do things for that paycheck, but other than that, in my second innings, I don't want to be slotted and boxed, and I want to do characters that break this stereotype", she concluded.

Duplicate also starred Juhi Chawla, Farida Jalal, Mohnish Behl, Tiku Talsania, Gulshan Grover, and Sharat Saxena. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Yash Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

