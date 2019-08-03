'So big!', Karan Johar shares latest photo of his twins Yash-Roohi and celebrities can't gush over the cuties

It's been a long time since we saw Karan Johar with his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. All of two, the little munchkins are the apple of the filmmaker's eyes and he leaves no stone unturned in showering love on them. Karan makes sure to spend quality time with his kids despite a hectic schedule. He makes sure to take them to playdates and also birthday parties of his close friends' kids.

Since February, Karan hadn't shared much of photos with Yash and Roohi. Now, after almost five months, KJo took to his Instagram page and shared a new photo of his life. In the photo, Yash and Roohi look all grown quickly and all smiles while posing for the camera. Karan posted the photo with a caption stating, "I love you universe for this blessing !!! #roohiandyash". Roohi looks cute wearing a white polka dot frock. While Yash wore a blue T-Shirt and cream shorts.

Check out the photo below:

Here's how the celebs reacted to the photo:

Going by the photo, it seems like Roohi and Yash are fashion stars in the making just like their dad Karan.

Earlier in an episode of 'No Filter Neha 3', Karan told host Neha Dhupia that he has actually come up with his own version of 'ABC' which he will like to pass on to his kids. He said, "A – Armani, B – Balenciaga, C – Christan Dior, D – Dolce and Gabana, E – Escada, F – Fendi, G – Gucci, H – Hermes, I – Issey Miyake, J – Jaguar, K – Kenzo, L -Lavin, M – Moschino, N – Nautica, 0 – Oscar De Le Renta, P – (Emilio) Pucci, Q – There is no Q, because we shouldn’t ask questions about fashion, R – Ralph Lauren, Ralph and Russo, S – Stella Mc Cartney, T - Timberland, U – Ungaro, V – Vivienne Westwood, W –, let’s go Indian, Wendell Rodricks, X –Because we have many , Y – Yohji Yamamoto, Z – Zegna. That’s what I’m going to teach my kids, that’s the ABC they are going to know."