Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding videographer reveals story behind happy version of Ranjha used in viral video

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their wedding in Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared the first video from their wedding on Friday morning. The actors took to Instagram to share a short ad dreamy video from their jaimala ceremony. What may noticed is how the video was set to a customised version of Ranjha, the song from their film Shershaah. While the film version is a sad song, the number used in the wedding is peppier and has different lyrics.

Kiara posted the 90-second video featuring a snippet of their wedding, captioning it with their wedding date – 07.02.2023. The video shows their playful banter before the jaimala, Kiara dancing down the aisle and praising Sidharth, and the couple sharing a dreamy kiss as confetti is showered upon them.

The video has been shot by The Wedding Filmers, who shared it on their official social media and YouTube channels as well. Sharing the story behind how they created the happy version of Ranjha, the caption elaborated, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. ‘But it’s a sad song!’ I argued. ‘But it’s our song!’ She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!”

The short video won the hearts of fans, who called it picture perfect. Reacting to the video, actress Ananya Panday commented, “Too sweet!” Rakul Preet Singh added, “Uff, I have tears.” Other celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Prakruti Mishra also commented, praising the couple.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in a lavish ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Among the attendees were Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain, and Isha Ambani. The couple met on the sets of Shershaah in 2021 and began dating soon after. They kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time and even dodged wedding questions till recently.