Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani enjoy 'crazy ride' of life, drop lovable photo at their first wedding anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a lovable photo on their first wedding anniversary, and it has left their fans in awe.

The first year of marriage is a celebration in itself and for power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, it is no different. On their first wedding anniversary, Sid and Kiara took to their Instagram handles to post a picture from their anniversary celebration.

The joint post read, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove."

Here's the post

In the picture, the couple can be seen taking a horse ride. Sidharth wore a white T-shirt with beige-coloured pants, while Kiara chose a white top with black pants. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. After taking “saat phere”, Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote,”Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time. While Kiara confirmed that they were “more than friends”, Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’ alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, he also has an action thriller film Yodha in his pipeline.