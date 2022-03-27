Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he refused to talk to his father after he watched Gehraiyaan

The Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi refused to open up on his last film Gehraiyaan with his father Laxman Chaturvedi. Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which feature Deepika, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, revolves around illicit relationships with intimate scenes, therefore, the actor was not comfortable discussing it with his father.

The actor recalled when he watched the film with his parents and his father approached him after watching the film, he had avoided the conversation. In a video on social media, he can be heard saying, “My father came to my room saying that I want to talk about this film. I told him no need and that I am going to sleep. Ye koi baat hai baap bete ke beech mein karne waali (Is this a topic that should be discussed between a father and a son). I haven't talked to him about it even today."

While answering on why he avoided the conversation, Siddhant said, "Are kuch hai matlab lihaaz kuch hota hai na, kuch daayre hote hain matlab (There are some things like respect and boundaries). Being as an actor you have to do all kinds of roles.”

He added, “I was a shy kid, but then I started enjoying it when people would watch me in awe.

Earlier, Gully Boy actor had revealed why he broke up with his ex-girlfriend with whom he had a relationship of four years. When asked if there is any incident that changed him, he reflected on his love story when he was 20 years old.

In an interview with Filmfare, Siddhant shared that he wanted to settle down with his ex-girlfriend when he was busy doing CA and was quite sorted in his life. Without revealing the girl's name, he added that she wanted a simple life and when Siddhant decided to change his career, it didn't go down well with her.