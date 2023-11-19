Headlines

'Second-hand embarrassment': Shweta Nanda's old video of ramp walk in embellished dress leaves netizens in splits

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

'Second-hand embarrassment': Shweta Nanda's old video of ramp walk in embellished dress leaves netizens in splits

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

Watch: Drones light up sky at Narendra Modi stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final; video goes viral

Most runs scored by captains in ODI World Cup history

Indian batters with most centuries against Australia

10 worst animated sequels ranked as per IMDb ratings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'Second-hand embarrassment': Shweta Nanda's old video of ramp walk in embellished dress leaves netizens in splits

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

'Second-hand embarrassment': Shweta Nanda's old video of ramp walk in embellished dress leaves netizens in splits

An old video of Shweta Nanda from fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show resurfaced and netizens are having a field day. Check out funny reactions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 12:51 AM IST

The Bachchans are known as among the most influential film families of Bollywood. Everyone, right from Amitabh Bachchan, to Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Aaradhya Bachchan has been praised for their attitude, poise, aura, and elegance. However, there was a time, when Amitabh and Jaya's daughter, Shweta Nanda Bachchan went overboard, and she's still haunted by the same. 

Back in 2016, Shweta Nanda walked the ramp for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion show. Shweta was the showstopper for Jani and Khosla's international fashion line, Volvo S90. For the show, Shweta walked the ramp in an embellished dress with a feather cape. Shweta gave a twist to the ramp walk, and she was seen making some steps with some dramatic gestures. 

Here's the video

What the hell is she doing here
byu/No_Fun_8322 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The video from 2016, resurfaced on the internet, and netizens are unimpressed by Shweta's ramp walk. Several Redditors have slammed Shweta and mocked her 'over-enthusiastic' ramp walk. A netizen wrote, "You go girl, just don’t come back!" Another netizen wrote, "Kyu yaad dila diya." An internet user wrote, "Why is she acting like 10-year-old me and my cousins doing our own fashion show during family reunion?" Another internet user wrote, "Don't sell your 10-year-old self short, I'm sure you were streets ahead of this... whatever it is." One of the internet users wrote, "She thinks she looks better than Aish. See, even i can do it!" 

This year, Shweta Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week. Proud mother Shweta Bachchan shared a glimpse of the event and penned a sweet note for her daughter. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a video of Navya walking the ramp in a red dress. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Little miss L'Oreal." In the clip, Navya can be seen walking the stage in a sexy red off-shoulder dress. 

Shweta's son, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda will be seen making his on-screen debut with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The movie is slated for December 7 release on Netflix.

