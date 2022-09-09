Search icon
'Bahut SARA pyaar': Shubman Gill's friend's birthday wish solidifies cricketer's dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan

"I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses, google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone," Shubman Gill's friend's wrote.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

Shubman Gill-Sara Ali Khan/File photos

Ever since photos of Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubhman Gill went viral, social media has been abuzz with rumours of them dating. Prior to these reports, Shubhman Gill was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. And social media users have been teasing him with memes and hilarious posts linking him with both the 'Sara(s)'.

As the cricketer celebrates his birthday today (September 9), his close friend joined the bandwagon and wished him with a quirky note that has a 'Sara' reference in it!

Shubhman Gill's friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh posted a bunch of photos with him and wrote, "Happiest birthday to My Main Man, The OG, Annoying and the google graduated baby But honestly My life would suck without you I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses, google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone."

Fans are however confused whether the post was directed towards Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar! Well, we can't complain, the post has left even us confused.

For the unversed, on August 30, a video shared on TikTok, showed a woman saying that she just 'saw Sara at Bastian', followed by a clip and a still of the actress sitting with Shubhman. In the viral images, both of them could be seen placing their order.

Talking about the link-up with Sara Tendulkar, rumours of her dating the cricketer came to the fore last year after a social media interaction between them grabbed the attention of all.

