'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, the 4-episode series is now being hailed as the most anticipated show by netizens.

The teaser of The Railway Men, a thrilling drama from the iconic creative collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, dropped worldwide last Saturday to a unanimously positive response! Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, the 4-episode series is now being hailed as the most anticipated show by netizens.

Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, The Railway Men is all set to tell a gripping tale of the unsung heroes, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save hundreds of lives on a fateful night. The teaser, which gave a glimpse into this heroic effort, has gripped people’s attention.

Debutant director Shiv Rawail, one of YRF’s homegrown talents, is thrilled with the positive response that the show is getting globally. He says, “This is my first project as a director and every bit of validation means the world to me! To read about the love that is pouring in from all quarters for the teaser of The Railway Men is quite heartening and overwhelming to say the least. The Railway Men is a complete team effort and I share the joy and encouragement with everyone who has worked on this project.“

He further adds, “I can’t wait for the audience to see the trailer and we hope people love it too. We wanted to tell a story that’s extremely compelling and sensitive. We were really touched by this story of human resilience and compassion in the wake of insurmountable tragedy.”

The Railway Men premieres worldwide on November 18 only on Netflix