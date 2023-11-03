'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semi-finals qualification scenario against New Zealand

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on allegations of supplying snake venom to rave parties, shares message for UP Police

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

Here’s why suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha has been asked to apologize to RS Chairperson

X rival Threads now let you copy and paste, web users get option to add multiple posts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Filthy questions were asked…' Mahua Moitra's big allegations after ethics committee hearing!

CM Kejriwal orders to shut down primary schools as thick layer of smoke leaves Delhi breathless!

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's semi-finals qualification scenario against New Zealand

10 Fastest animals on Earth

7 Common skin problems during winter

7 popular varieties of tea enjoyed in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MiG-21 Jets phased out, why India is discontinuing its longest-serving fighter jet?

'Filthy questions were asked…' Mahua Moitra's big allegations after ethics committee hearing!

CM Kejriwal orders to shut down primary schools as thick layer of smoke leaves Delhi breathless!

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

Va Va Voom: Agastya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's retro dance song in The Archies brings back 60s' rock and roll era

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, the 4-episode series is now being hailed as the most anticipated show by netizens.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The teaser of The Railway Men, a thrilling drama from the iconic creative collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, dropped worldwide last Saturday to a unanimously positive response! Starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, the 4-episode series is now being hailed as the most anticipated show by netizens.

Set against the backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak, The Railway Men is all set to tell a gripping tale of the unsung heroes, who went beyond their call of duty, trying to save hundreds of lives on a fateful night. The teaser, which gave a glimpse into this heroic effort, has gripped people’s attention.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shiv Rawail (@shivrawail)

Debutant director Shiv Rawail, one of YRF’s homegrown talents, is thrilled with the positive response that the show is getting globally. He says, “This is my first project as a director and every bit of validation means the world to me! To read about the love that is pouring in from all quarters for the teaser of The Railway Men is quite heartening and overwhelming to say the least. The Railway Men is a complete team effort and I share the joy and encouragement with everyone who has worked on this project.“

He further adds, “I can’t wait for the audience to see the trailer and we hope people love it too. We wanted to tell a story that’s extremely compelling and sensitive. We were really touched by this story of human resilience and compassion in the wake of insurmountable tragedy.”

The Railway Men premieres worldwide on November 18 only on Netflix

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jawan OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan 'forces' Netflix to premiere film's extended cut on his birthday, streamer gives in

IND vs SL: India beat Sri Lanka in their biggest win in World Cup history, reach semi-finals

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Irrfan Khan could have acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in this multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood film but....

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over ‘Talibani mindset' remark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE