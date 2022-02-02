Shilpa Shetty shares lovely throwback pictures with her 'tunki' Shamita Shetty on her birthday

As part of her celebratory caption for Shamita Shetty, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress."

Actress Shamita Shetty turns 43 today, February 2, 2022. She finished at the fourth place in the recently concluded reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15', which was eventually won by Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita's elder sister-actress Shilpa Shetty penned a heartfelt note and shared lovely throwback moments extending her greetings on the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa wished her 'tunki' with a small video that encapsulated the priceless moments from their sisterhood. Along with sharing the clip, Shilpa wrote, "This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always" and added several hugs emojis.

The 'Baazigar' actress even added their nicknames in the hashtag #MunkiTunki to the video, which has now gone viral and generated more than 1 million views on the photo and video sharing platform. Shettys' rakhi-brother Rajiv Adatia, who was also Shamita's co-contestant in 'Bigg Boss 15', took to the comments section and wrote, "Shamzi happy bday (two red hearts emojis)".

Watch Shilpa's special video for Shamita here



Meanwhile, 'Bigg Boss 15' was Shamita Shetty's third stint in the popular reality show. The actress, who sizzled with her performance in 'Sharara Sharara', had gone inside the Bigg Boss house during the third season, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in 2009. Interestingly, she had walked away from the show to attend Shilpa's wedding with Raj Kundra. Last year, she participated in the digital-only version of the show 'Bigg Boss OTT', which was streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Voot. She finished as the second runner-up in the show, which was won by her fierce rival Divya Agarwal.