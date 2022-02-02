Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: From fashion designer to actress, a look at her journey

Shamita Shetty has won everyone's hearts with her performance in Bigg Boss 15', she was one of the strongest contestants of the season.
Gorgeous Shamita Shetty, who was one of the 'Bigg Boss 15' finalists, has turned a year older on Wednesday. She has won everyone's hearts with her performance in Bigg Boss 15', she was one of the strongest contestants of the season. She was always vocal about her thoughts during her stint in the controversial reality show. (All pictures: Shamita Shetty/Instagram)
On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her journey:
1. Shamita Shetty- Early Life
Shamita Shetty was born on February 2, 1979, in a Tulu-speaking family, in Mangalore, Karnataka. Her parents were manufacturers of tamper-proof water caps in the pharmaceutical industry.
2. Shamita Shetty, education
Shamita Shetty did her schooling at St. Anthony's Girls' High School, Mumbai. After completing her diploma in fashion designing, she got an internship and started working with Manish Malhotra. The celebrity designer saw a spark in her and suggested Shamita to try her luck in acting. She later joined the film industry as an actor.
3. Shamita Shetty- Shilpa Shetty
Shamita Shetty is the younger sister to Shilpa Shetty who is a very famous Bollywood star. She shares a very strong bond with her elder sister. `
4. Shamita Shetty, 'Bigg Boss 15'
Shamita Shetty, however, managed to make a special place in the hearts of millions of people with her strong performance in 'Bigg Boss 15'. She was always seen taking a stand for herself, she was not afraid of speaking her heart out.
5. Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat
Before 'Bigg Boss 15', Shamita Shetty appeared in 'Bigg Boss OTT' where she met Raqesh Bapat and fell in love with him. Their chemistry was loved by viewers who started calling the coupled #ShaRa.