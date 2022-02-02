Happy Birthday Shamita Shetty: From fashion designer to actress, a look at her journey

Shamita Shetty has won everyone's hearts with her performance in Bigg Boss 15', she was one of the strongest contestants of the season.

Gorgeous Shamita Shetty, who was one of the 'Bigg Boss 15' finalists, has turned a year older on Wednesday. She has won everyone's hearts with her performance in Bigg Boss 15', she was one of the strongest contestants of the season. She was always vocal about her thoughts during her stint in the controversial reality show. (All pictures: Shamita Shetty/Instagram)

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her journey: