Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film gets off to a slow start, earns Rs 6 crore

Credit:Taran Adarsh/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada witnessed a low start at the box office. As per estimates by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shehzada raked in Rs 6 crore on its opening day.

Taran tweeted. "#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer... National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull... #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6 cr [+/-]. #India biz."

#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer… National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull… #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xBc2aDKWIR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2023

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

The film faced stiff competition on its opening day from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which has been in the theaters for over three weeks and Marvel`s latest release, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The makers of the film even partnered with BookMyShow to give the audience a Buy one Get One free offer for the movie tickets on opening day. Despite it, the film failed to bring the audience in large numbers to the theatre/`Shehzada` was earlier supposed to release on February 10. However, it was released a week later on 17 February, due to the mega success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

The makers of Shehzada had released an official statement announcing the sudden extension in the movie`s launch date. In its post, the makers wrote that the family drama would go on floors on February 17, 2023, out of respect for SRK's recent release, Pathaan. Now it is to see whether Shehzada will show significant growth in the coming days or not. (With inputs from ANI)