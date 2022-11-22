Shehnaaz Gill runs away after seeing pet lioness, chants 'Waheguru saache paatshah' in fear

Shehnaaz Gill

Fans adore Shehnaaz Gill, and the primary reason behind their loved is Bigg Boss 13 star's honest persona. Gill doesn't shy away from giving her honest reactions before the camera, making her more loveable. Recently, the actress attended a star-studded award night in Dubai, and she even received an award.

Post-event, Shehnaaz witnessed something that actually freaked her out. One of her fans met Gill, and he requested her to see his pet Lioness. Yes, a pet Lioness, Gill got scared after hearing that, but she was a bit excited to see a female lion, resting in her Hotel. A petrified Shehnaaz slowly walked into the fan's room, and as soon as she saw a glimpse of her, Gill freaked out and ran away. The actress's fans assured her safety and called out. Shehnaaz gathered her courage and stepped into the room. Gill was shunned after watching the lady lion playing with her owner, and Gill was captured chanting "Waheguru, saache paatshaah."

Before the award night, The Bigg Boss 13 contestant attended a press con in Dubai. After the event got over, several eager fans rushed towards the actress to meet and greet her and capture the memory on their smartphone. Soon a security guard got miffed with fans gathered around Shehnaaz, and he tried to push them away from the actress. At first, Shehnaaz avoided him and continued, but then she lost her cool, and instructed them not to come in between her fans,

Another bodyguard tried to intervene, but Gill continued ignoring them and welcomed every fan with a warm hug and a selfie. A video from the incident got leaked and it went viral. For more than 2 minutes, Shehnaaz acknowledged every fan, and she smiled continually. Once her elevator arrived, Shehnaaz called it off and thanked them for their love. In a strict tone, Honsla Rakh star stated that it's her duty to keep her fans entertained and contained. Gill added, "Jo pyaar karte hai unko toh photo dena hota hai." Shehnaaz will soon make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.