Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla, says 'thankyou meri life me aane ke liye..'

Sidharth Shukla's unexpected death in September 2021 shocked his supporters and loved ones. Not a day goes by that his loved ones don't think of him. Sidharth's close friend and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill honoured the late actor on Saturday night in Dubai during Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night as she accepted her award.

"Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu ...thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu...this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone...Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said.

dedicates her award to Siddharth shukla @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/CVpgmq9hTh — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) November 19, 2022

Shehnaaz’s gesture made SidNaaz’s fans extremely emotional and they dropped comments on the post that went viral."Shehnaaz is incomplete without Sid," a social media user wrote."Sidnaaz rocks. Miss you Sid," another one wrote.

Fans sometimes refer to Sidharth and Shehnaaz as "SidNaaz," and they grew close while living together in the Bigg Boss 13" house, however they never acceppted being a couple. In 2020, Sidharth went on to win the reality competition. On September 2, 2021, Sidharth passed suddenly from a heart attack.

He was 40. Shehnaaz released the touching Tu Yaheen hai music video tribute in the wake of Sidharth's tragic death. She also made an appearance on the sets of Bigg Boss 15, where she paid a special respect to her close friend's adored memories.

For the unversed, A press conference was recently attended by the Bigg Boss 13 participant in Dubai.

Following the event, a number of enthusiastic admirers went to meet the actress so they could take pictures of the moment with their smartphones. As soon as Shehnaaz's fans surrounded the actress, a security guard became enraged and attempted to push them away. Shehnaaz initially ignored him and kept going, but she eventually lost her cool and told them to stay away from her fans.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassi Gill. She will even be seen in Sajid Khan's upcoming comedy film 100% with John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh.

(Inputs from ANI)